1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest

Adorable three bedroom brick home situated on a big yard, convenient to MARTA! This home features hardwood flooring, a sunny kitchen, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a terrific screened in porch, a family room, a patio, and so much more. Don't miss the finished attic with loft area and bedroom and storage!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1940



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1000

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.