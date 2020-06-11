All apartments in Atlanta
1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest

1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Adorable three bedroom brick home situated on a big yard, convenient to MARTA! This home features hardwood flooring, a sunny kitchen, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a terrific screened in porch, a family room, a patio, and so much more. Don't miss the finished attic with loft area and bedroom and storage!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
