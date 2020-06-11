1579 Mayflower Avenue Southwest

Amenities
Adorable three bedroom brick home situated on a big yard, convenient to MARTA! This home features hardwood flooring, a sunny kitchen, spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space, a terrific screened in porch, a family room, a patio, and so much more. Don't miss the finished attic with loft area and bedroom and storage!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1940
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1000
