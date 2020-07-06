All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest

1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease.
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Atlanta home is move-in ready for your family to enjoy. Features include updated kitchen and appliances, gleaming hardwood living room flooring, carpeted bedrooms and neutral paint throughout!

PublicDeposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Carver High School
Brown Middle School
Finch Elementary Scho
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus