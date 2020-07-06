1578 Ocala Avenue Southwest

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease.

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Atlanta home is move-in ready for your family to enjoy. Features include updated kitchen and appliances, gleaming hardwood living room flooring, carpeted bedrooms and neutral paint throughout!



PublicDeposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Carver High School

Brown Middle School

Finch Elementary Scho

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.