Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking

3 beds, 1 bath home Ready for you to make this your new home. Newly painted. New fence around property to ensure privacy. . Wired security system. View what is going on in your home from anywhere in the world from your phone. Quiet neighborhood.

Walk in/sit in bathtub great for everyone, especially Handicap/senior population. unfinished Basement.

REQUIREMENTS:

No evictions/felonies in last 3 years

Make 3X rent - single or combined

Proof of a job with over 4 months history