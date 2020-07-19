155 Mellrich Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Kirkwood - 1940's bungalow on a corner lot. Covered front porch entry, living room with working fireplace and french door to carpeted den/office with a wall of built-in cabinets. Renovated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and stack washer/dryer. Separate dining room and carpeted family room off kitchen with an abundance of windows/light. Updated bathroom in central hallway. Back exterior door to large fenced in back yard and parking. Hardwood floors, quiet street, well landscaped.