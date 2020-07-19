All apartments in Atlanta
Location

155 Mellrich Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Kirkwood - 1940's bungalow on a corner lot. Covered front porch entry, living room with working fireplace and french door to carpeted den/office with a wall of built-in cabinets. Renovated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and stack washer/dryer. Separate dining room and carpeted family room off kitchen with an abundance of windows/light. Updated bathroom in central hallway. Back exterior door to large fenced in back yard and parking. Hardwood floors, quiet street, well landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have any available units?
155 Mellrich Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have?
Some of 155 Mellrich Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Mellrich Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
155 Mellrich Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Mellrich Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Mellrich Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Mellrich Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
