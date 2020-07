Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Location, location, location, home located in the Kirkwood community, walking distance from Coan Park, minutes from Little 5 Pointe, less than 10-15 minutes from the new Ponce City Market & downtown Atlanta. Home located in the Charles Drew Charter school zone and East Lake golf club. All mechanics of the home have been up-dated. Home move in ready. Cozy vibes, hardwood floors and stainless Steele appliances.