1517 Whitehead Blf North West

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Come see this charming 3-story craftsman townhouse with wooded views. Neighborhood includes multiple community green spaces and pond with outdoor fireplace perfect for gathering with friends. The gorgeous neighborhood clubhouse has a swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. The home boasts a large master bedroom upstairs, en-suite bath has double sinks, whirl pool tub, and shower. Also upstairs is a large guest room with attached full bathroo and larger than average laundry area. A third bedroom on the first level also has a full attached bathroom. Mudroom attached to the garage is also accessible to the back yard helps keep the home clean and organized. Outdoor spaces include a front balcony off the family room and a private rear brick patio with a hot tub! Beautifully maintained hardwoods throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The community is stunning and quiet! Don't miss seeing this one right away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.