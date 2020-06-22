All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1517 Whitehead Blf North West.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:36 PM

1517 Whitehead Blf North West

1517 Whitehead Bluff NW · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Whitehead Bluff NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this charming 3-story craftsman townhouse with wooded views. Neighborhood includes multiple community green spaces and pond with outdoor fireplace perfect for gathering with friends. The gorgeous neighborhood clubhouse has a swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. The home boasts a large master bedroom upstairs, en-suite bath has double sinks, whirl pool tub, and shower. Also upstairs is a large guest room with attached full bathroo and larger than average laundry area. A third bedroom on the first level also has a full attached bathroom. Mudroom attached to the garage is also accessible to the back yard helps keep the home clean and organized. Outdoor spaces include a front balcony off the family room and a private rear brick patio with a hot tub! Beautifully maintained hardwoods throughout with carpet in bedrooms. The community is stunning and quiet! Don't miss seeing this one right away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have any available units?
1517 Whitehead Blf North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have?
Some of 1517 Whitehead Blf North West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Whitehead Blf North West currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Whitehead Blf North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Whitehead Blf North West pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West offers parking.
Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West has a pool.
Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have accessible units?
No, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Whitehead Blf North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Whitehead Blf North West does not have units with dishwashers.

