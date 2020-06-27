All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

1512 Piedmont Avenue NE

1512 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very desirable COMMERCIAL THREE-MONTH RETAIL SUBLEASE at Ansley Square Shopping Center, near Piedmont Ave and Monroe Drive. High Visibility, Anchor Retail Space. Right off the Beltline. View of Piedmont Park directly across Piedmont Ave. Prime opportunity for Holiday Pop-Up Retailer. Recently renovated restrooms, showroom space, and exterior gardens. Showroom features 12-FOOT Ceilings. 30 parking spaces directly in front of store, and on the side. Reach high-end consumers in Ansley Park, Morningside, Virginia Highland, and Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
1512 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
