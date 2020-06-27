1512 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very desirable COMMERCIAL THREE-MONTH RETAIL SUBLEASE at Ansley Square Shopping Center, near Piedmont Ave and Monroe Drive. High Visibility, Anchor Retail Space. Right off the Beltline. View of Piedmont Park directly across Piedmont Ave. Prime opportunity for Holiday Pop-Up Retailer. Recently renovated restrooms, showroom space, and exterior gardens. Showroom features 12-FOOT Ceilings. 30 parking spaces directly in front of store, and on the side. Reach high-end consumers in Ansley Park, Morningside, Virginia Highland, and Buckhead.