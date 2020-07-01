150 Richmond St SE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible fire pit

Beautifully renovated home with the best in-town Summerhill location! Ride your bike along red brick paved streets to grab a coffee at Little Tart Cafe! 1 mi from downtown. This great home sits in a wonderful "sidewalk" neighborhood with street lights in the heart of the city!



Property has been updated with stainless steel appliances (fridge & dishwasher)and granite countertops. It features beautiful dark hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded tile in bath and kitchen, full-size Washer/Dryer, built-in security doors, and a private driveway. Pets allowed so enjoy the front yard or large fenced-in backyard with your dog. Relax around the firepit out back with friends or on the large rocking chair front porch. It is also Handicap accessible with a side ramp and has a storage unit in the back that will make moving in a breeze. Just a short hop to Grant Park!



Flexible lease available, inquire with what lease length is desired. You can schedule a self showing and see the property at your convenience.