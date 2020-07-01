All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 20 2020 at 10:30 PM

150 Richmond St SE

150 Richmond Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

150 Richmond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
Beautifully renovated home with the best in-town Summerhill location! Ride your bike along red brick paved streets to grab a coffee at Little Tart Cafe! 1 mi from downtown. This great home sits in a wonderful "sidewalk" neighborhood with street lights in the heart of the city!

Property has been updated with stainless steel appliances (fridge & dishwasher)and granite countertops. It features beautiful dark hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded tile in bath and kitchen, full-size Washer/Dryer, built-in security doors, and a private driveway. Pets allowed so enjoy the front yard or large fenced-in backyard with your dog. Relax around the firepit out back with friends or on the large rocking chair front porch. It is also Handicap accessible with a side ramp and has a storage unit in the back that will make moving in a breeze. Just a short hop to Grant Park!

Flexible lease available, inquire with what lease length is desired. You can schedule a self showing and see the property at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 150 Richmond St SE have any available units?
150 Richmond St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Richmond St SE have?
Some of 150 Richmond St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Richmond St SE currently offering any rent specials?
150 Richmond St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Richmond St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE is pet friendly.
Does 150 Richmond St SE offer parking?
No, 150 Richmond St SE does not offer parking.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have a pool?
No, 150 Richmond St SE does not have a pool.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE has accessible units.
Does 150 Richmond St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Richmond St SE has units with dishwashers.

