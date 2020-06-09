All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1472 Avon Avenue Southwest
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

1472 Avon Avenue Southwest

1472 Avon Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1472 Avon Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

Lovely Bright & Sunny Home with Awesome Sunroom Porch. This home has tons of built-ins. Hardwood floors with neutral paint throughout. 2 Spacious Bedrooms with a shared bath. Open plan living great for entertaining. Separate Formal Dining Room with built-in china cabinet. This home is located in popular Oakland City and close to shopping, stores, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1472 Avon Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Avon Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Avon Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus