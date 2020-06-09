1472 Avon Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely Bright & Sunny Home with Awesome Sunroom Porch. This home has tons of built-ins. Hardwood floors with neutral paint throughout. 2 Spacious Bedrooms with a shared bath. Open plan living great for entertaining. Separate Formal Dining Room with built-in china cabinet. This home is located in popular Oakland City and close to shopping, stores, and schools. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.