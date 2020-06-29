All apartments in Atlanta
1459 Hawkins St. N.W.

1459 Hawkins Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Hawkins Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Newly Remodeled Home! - Remodeled home with newly refinished hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. This amazing home features granite countertops in kitchen. Also features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open living and dining room. Lovely landscaped yard with back patio. Located in Hunter Hills Stanton Elem, Harper-Archer Middle School & Douglass High School. Less than a 10 minute drive to Downtown, MLK and Mercedes Benz Stadium. Water paid by owner for first six months as yard is being established. ADT paid by owner (false alarms by tenant). Yard maintenance paid by owner. Spectrum installed but to be paid by tenant. Tenant also will pay Gas, Electric, Cable (no dish allowed on roof) No Pets Allowed. No Smoking.

Rent is $1,250.00 per month.
Security Deposit is $1,250.00.
Application Fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply Online: www.mmgmgt.com

For more information and to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at 678-674-7769. Text for faster response or Avery Bogan at 404-454-1995.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have any available units?
1459 Hawkins St. N.W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have?
Some of 1459 Hawkins St. N.W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Hawkins St. N.W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. offer parking?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. does not offer parking.
Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have a pool?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have accessible units?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Hawkins St. N.W. does not have units with dishwashers.

