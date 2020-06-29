1459 Hawkins St. N.W.

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Newly Remodeled Home! - Remodeled home with newly refinished hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. This amazing home features granite countertops in kitchen. Also features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open living and dining room. Lovely landscaped yard with back patio. Located in Hunter Hills Stanton Elem, Harper-Archer Middle School & Douglass High School. Less than a 10 minute drive to Downtown, MLK and Mercedes Benz Stadium. Water paid by owner for first six months as yard is being established. ADT paid by owner (false alarms by tenant). Yard maintenance paid by owner. Spectrum installed but to be paid by tenant. Tenant also will pay Gas, Electric, Cable (no dish allowed on roof) No Pets Allowed. No Smoking.



Rent is $1,250.00 per month.

Security Deposit is $1,250.00.

Application Fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable income, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



No Pets Allowed



