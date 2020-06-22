All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 Sylvan Road Southwest

1434 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952

Lovely Three Bedroom, One Bath Home With Tons Of Great Features! 10 Foot Ceilings, Wide Moldings, Wood Flooring. Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Lots Of Cabinet Space, Tile Floor With Sunroom Attached. Lots Of Storage Closets. Separate Dining and Living Rooms. Full Basement With Partially Finished Rooms That Could Be Made Into 2 Bedrooms. Lovely, Spacious Backyard, Do Not Miss Out On InTown Living. Sylvan Hills/Capitol View area.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Fulton;
Neighborhood: Sylvan Hills/Capitol View
Sq Footage: 1160;
Yr Built: 1925;
Br: 3 / 1 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Perkerson;
Middle: Sylvan Hills;
High: Early College Carver;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1925

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1211
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have any available units?
1434 Sylvan Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Sylvan Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 Sylvan Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
