1434 Sylvan Road Southwest

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952



Lovely Three Bedroom, One Bath Home With Tons Of Great Features! 10 Foot Ceilings, Wide Moldings, Wood Flooring. Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Lots Of Cabinet Space, Tile Floor With Sunroom Attached. Lots Of Storage Closets. Separate Dining and Living Rooms. Full Basement With Partially Finished Rooms That Could Be Made Into 2 Bedrooms. Lovely, Spacious Backyard, Do Not Miss Out On InTown Living. Sylvan Hills/Capitol View area.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Fulton;

Neighborhood: Sylvan Hills/Capitol View

Sq Footage: 1160;

Yr Built: 1925;

Br: 3 / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Perkerson;

Middle: Sylvan Hills;

High: Early College Carver;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1211

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.