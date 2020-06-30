1425 Westview Dr SW - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT with a shared bath with one other roommate. Room is unfurnished

ROOM FOR RENT



This beautiful bungalow is located in Atlanta's trendy west end and is located directly on the beltline. The Atlanta BeltLine is a sustainable redevelopment project that will ultimately connect 45 intown neighborhoods via a 22-mile loop of multi-use trails, modern streetcar, and parks.



We are a co-living community located minutes from downtown, and are directly located on the beltline. Rooms are unfurnished (may be furnished for and additional fifty dollars per month) with shared bathroom with one other individual. We are a community of like-minded professionals! Come join us!



Step inside this beautiful space and you will immediately feel at home. The home is furnished with new designer furnishings, lovely color palette and premium lighting. All new exterior completes this lovely home.



Bring your bedroom furnishings and stay for rental periods of 1 month +. Lease options include month to month, 3 month lease, 6 month lease or 12 months with renewal options for all terms.



Deposit Required (amount based on credit score)



All utilities are included! Washer and Dryer available onsite



Free High Speed WiFi included



This home is located directly across the street from MARTA. We are also conveniently located to:



Clark Atlanta University 1.3

Spellman College 1.5

Morris Brown College 1.9

Underground Atlanta 3.1

Georgia Dome 3.2 Miles

Georgia State University 3.4 Miles

Georgia Aquarium 3.4 Miles



Call for more information and immediate occupancy



Call or text Renee 678-409-0965



Call or text Hannah 470-512-1847



www.trishippartners.com