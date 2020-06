Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 story town home is spacious, light and open. The living room features a corner fireplace and opens to a large balcony. The dining room leads out to the rear deck and the kitchen is equipped with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. On the garage level you will also find a bedroom room and full bath.*Tenant is responsible for all utilities*