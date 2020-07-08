1370 Monroe Dr Ne

Amenities

This modern home has it all! In the Morningside neighborhood, walking distance to Piedmont Park, Beltline, Amsterdam Walk, restaurants, etc! Freshly-painted home. Open-concept. Wood floors on main floor&master bedroom. Kitchen with island, SS appliances. Bedroom on main level can be used as an office/guest room. Upper bedroom with gorgeous double-pane, insulated, garage-door style window. Rectangular windows allow for natural light. High ceilings&doors. Energy efficient features. Canned LED lights throughout. Master bedroom with a Sauna, walk-in closet. Deck. Hot tub. Driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Dedicated electric panel (owner will have a specific electric car charger install if requested).One of the oldest maple tree in Atlanta worth more than $100k in front yard. Easy access to Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, I-75, I-85 and commute to Midtown, Emory or Buckhead.