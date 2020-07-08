All apartments in Atlanta
1370 Monroe Dr Ne

1370 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

This modern home has it all! In the Morningside neighborhood, walking distance to Piedmont Park, Beltline, Amsterdam Walk, restaurants, etc! Freshly-painted home. Open-concept. Wood floors on main floor&master bedroom. Kitchen with island, SS appliances. Bedroom on main level can be used as an office/guest room. Upper bedroom with gorgeous double-pane, insulated, garage-door style window. Rectangular windows allow for natural light. High ceilings&doors. Energy efficient features. Canned LED lights throughout. Master bedroom with a Sauna, walk-in closet. Deck. Hot tub. Driveway can fit up to 5 cars. Dedicated electric panel (owner will have a specific electric car charger install if requested).One of the oldest maple tree in Atlanta worth more than $100k in front yard. Easy access to Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, I-75, I-85 and commute to Midtown, Emory or Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have any available units?
1370 Monroe Dr Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have?
Some of 1370 Monroe Dr Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Monroe Dr Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Monroe Dr Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Monroe Dr Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne offers parking.
Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have a pool?
No, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have accessible units?
No, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Monroe Dr Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 Monroe Dr Ne has units with dishwashers.

