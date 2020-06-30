All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1338 Elizabeth Ave SW

1338 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Elizabeth Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath located in the Venetian Hills Neighborhood! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030414

Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath single-family home located in the Venetian Hills Neighborhood in Parkview, just south of the City. Great for Gardening with a quiet front porch to enjoy during your downtime, Conveniently close to schools, transportation and exciting new developments found in South Fulton. This home comes complete with a Spacious all-white kitchen, hardwood flooring, big backyard great for Gardening and entertainment.

Apply now for this home will not last long!!

To Apply:

Visit our website at citisidepm.com. Select the Rental Search tab, select the state to locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application Fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW is currently being rented for $975/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5180732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have any available units?
1338 Elizabeth Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Elizabeth Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW offer parking?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 Elizabeth Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

