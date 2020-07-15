1332 La France Street NE

Amenities
Wonderfully unique opportunity in the heart of Atlanta. Beautiful and meticulously clean. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Your choice. The main floor has hardwoods throughout & an open-perfect-for-entertaining floor plan, second floor boast 2 spacious bedrooms, ensuite baths in both, & HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT!. Main level has deck that overlooks large common backyard. The ground floor is finished space with hardwoods, great natural light and washer dryer to remain! - ... walk to Edgewood Retail District, Parks, & Little Five Points. Will not last...