1332 La France Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage guest suite media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bda387088 ---- Beautiful well maintained townhome centrally located!! The main floor has hardwoods throughout & an open-perfect-for-entertaining floor plan, second floor boast 2 spacious bedrooms, en-suite baths in both. Master has trey ceiling, double vanity & lovely courtyard view. The BIG bonus is the 1st floor finished space with hardwoods, great natural light & a brand new half bath- office, guest suite, media room, whatever you want it to be! Back to the incredible location...walk to Edgewood Retail District, Parks, & Little Five Points. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE TEXT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!!