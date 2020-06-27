All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

1332 La France Street

1332 La France Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1332 La France Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bda387088 ---- Beautiful well maintained townhome centrally located!! The main floor has hardwoods throughout & an open-perfect-for-entertaining floor plan, second floor boast 2 spacious bedrooms, en-suite baths in both. Master has trey ceiling, double vanity & lovely courtyard view. The BIG bonus is the 1st floor finished space with hardwoods, great natural light & a brand new half bath- office, guest suite, media room, whatever you want it to be! Back to the incredible location...walk to Edgewood Retail District, Parks, & Little Five Points. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE TEXT STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633 PRIOR TO DRIVING TO THE PROPERTY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

