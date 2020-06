Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Have a Roommate that you don't want to share space with? Check out these newly constructed Live/Work townhomes near the Edgewood Shopping District! This is a truly unique floorplan that works great with roommates or perhaps as an in law suite or even for office space. There are 2 kitchens along with 2 areas with washer/dryer, so you don't have to share a kitchen or washer and dryer! The 1st floor offers a smaller kitchen, bedroom, living room and full bath along with washer and dryer. Main Level is comprised of the full kitchen and living area.