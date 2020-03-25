All apartments in Atlanta
132 Leslie St.

132 Leslie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

132 Leslie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well maintained 5 bd/ 2 bth home located in Edgewood - Location, Location, Location! Move into your Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full-bath, with 2300 sq ft CRAFTSMAN STYLE home in Edgewood! Private fenced backyard w/ covered porch. Close to I-20, this CRAFTSMAN STYLE home minutes to the CITY. Close proximity to East Atlanta, Reynoldstown, Little Five Points, MARTA, BELTLINE, EDGEWOOD RETAIL DISTRICT & many more Intown perks. Hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, separate dining room, spacious kitchen. Large Master addition w/ walk-in closet. Four additional spacious bedrooms perfect for a family. Section 8 is available for this property.

Rent is $1,995.00. Security deposit is $1,995.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Eligible for Section 8

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Leslie St. have any available units?
132 Leslie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 132 Leslie St. currently offering any rent specials?
132 Leslie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Leslie St. pet-friendly?
No, 132 Leslie St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 132 Leslie St. offer parking?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not offer parking.
Does 132 Leslie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Leslie St. have a pool?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not have a pool.
Does 132 Leslie St. have accessible units?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Leslie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Leslie St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Leslie St. does not have units with air conditioning.
