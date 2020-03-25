132 Leslie St.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Well maintained 5 bd/ 2 bth home located in Edgewood - Location, Location, Location! Move into your Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full-bath, with 2300 sq ft CRAFTSMAN STYLE home in Edgewood! Private fenced backyard w/ covered porch. Close to I-20, this CRAFTSMAN STYLE home minutes to the CITY. Close proximity to East Atlanta, Reynoldstown, Little Five Points, MARTA, BELTLINE, EDGEWOOD RETAIL DISTRICT & many more Intown perks. Hardwoods throughout, fresh paint, separate dining room, spacious kitchen. Large Master addition w/ walk-in closet. Four additional spacious bedrooms perfect for a family. Section 8 is available for this property.



Rent is $1,995.00. Security deposit is $1,995.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Eligible for Section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4549365)