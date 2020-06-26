All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW

1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible opportunity to lease a newer home in this popular westside community! Large, open spaces define the lower level with newer dark hardwood floors, separate formal living and dining rooms plus a designer kitchen that overlooks the fireside great room. Upstairs features oversized bedrooms, lavish bathrooms, and a large hallway laundry room, including washer and dryer! Third floor is accessed via permanent stairs and offers lots of unfinished storage space. This social community provides many wonderful events for all residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have any available units?
1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have?
Some of 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW offers parking.
Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have a pool?
No, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Dupont Commons Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus