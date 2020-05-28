All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

1300 Dekalb Ave

1300 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Modern live/work condo with studio office on street level and living space in the back. This Dekalb Ave. condo was built with the savvy business owner or investor in mind, looking for a turn-key, low maintenance, high income-generating opportunity. Located in the heart of Candler Park and easily walkable to the Beltline, this modern unit is an attractive corporate rental (3K plus per month), full office or comfortable live/workspace. The unit is designed with brushed nickel finishes and fixtures, marble countertops, stained concrete floors, and a walk-out balcony. available within 30-days upon receiving a signed contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Dekalb Ave have any available units?
1300 Dekalb Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Dekalb Ave have?
Some of 1300 Dekalb Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Dekalb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Dekalb Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Dekalb Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Dekalb Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1300 Dekalb Ave offer parking?
No, 1300 Dekalb Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Dekalb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Dekalb Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Dekalb Ave have a pool?
No, 1300 Dekalb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Dekalb Ave have accessible units?
No, 1300 Dekalb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Dekalb Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Dekalb Ave has units with dishwashers.
