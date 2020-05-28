1300 Dekalb Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Modern live/work condo with studio office on street level and living space in the back. This Dekalb Ave. condo was built with the savvy business owner or investor in mind, looking for a turn-key, low maintenance, high income-generating opportunity. Located in the heart of Candler Park and easily walkable to the Beltline, this modern unit is an attractive corporate rental (3K plus per month), full office or comfortable live/workspace. The unit is designed with brushed nickel finishes and fixtures, marble countertops, stained concrete floors, and a walk-out balcony. available within 30-days upon receiving a signed contract.