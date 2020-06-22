1287 Sells Ave, SW

Amenities
The home features a Large Living Room with Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and lots of Storage and Counter Space; including a Pantry.
Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk n Closet and Private Bath.
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Central Heating and Cooling
Off-Street Parking
This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home minutes from the Heart of West End.
Huge Kroger nearby, MARTA conveniently located, Easy Access to I-20, 75/85, and minutes from Downtown and the Airport.