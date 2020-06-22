All apartments in Atlanta
1287 Sells Ave, SW
Last updated January 12 2020 at 5:16 AM

1287 Sells Ave, SW

1287 Sells Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Sells Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The home features a Large Living Room with Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and lots of Storage and Counter Space; including a Pantry.

Master Bedroom with HUGE Walk n Closet and Private Bath.

Washer/Dryer Hookups
Central Heating and Cooling
Off-Street Parking
This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home minutes from the Heart of West End.
Huge Kroger nearby, MARTA conveniently located, Easy Access to I-20, 75/85, and minutes from Downtown and the Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have any available units?
1287 Sells Ave, SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have?
Some of 1287 Sells Ave, SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Sells Ave, SW currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Sells Ave, SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Sells Ave, SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 Sells Ave, SW is pet friendly.
Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Sells Ave, SW offers parking.
Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Sells Ave, SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have a pool?
No, 1287 Sells Ave, SW does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have accessible units?
No, 1287 Sells Ave, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 Sells Ave, SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Sells Ave, SW has units with dishwashers.

