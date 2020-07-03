Amenities

1284 Piedmont Ave NE, Apt #12

Atlanta, GA 30309



Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1



City living at its best!!! Next to the Prado, across from the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, this home is close to everything Atlanta. Walk to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park. Restaurants, bars, walking trails, shopping are all within two blocks!!! Or hang out at the common areas in this lovely brick complex. Entertain in your new home with its' large living room, galley kitchen, roomy bedroom and formal dining room with back exit. Ultra modern Ecobee thermostat is programmable from your phone! Updated bathroom with warm stone tiling, whirlpool tub and modern lighting. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom and hallway. You can't beat the price in this area!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Included

Gas: Scana

Electric: Georgia Power 800-642-2650



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.