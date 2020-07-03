All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12

1284 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1284 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1284 Piedmont Ave NE, Apt #12
Atlanta, GA 30309

Bedrooms: 1
Baths: 1

City living at its best!!! Next to the Prado, across from the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, this home is close to everything Atlanta. Walk to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park. Restaurants, bars, walking trails, shopping are all within two blocks!!! Or hang out at the common areas in this lovely brick complex. Entertain in your new home with its' large living room, galley kitchen, roomy bedroom and formal dining room with back exit. Ultra modern Ecobee thermostat is programmable from your phone! Updated bathroom with warm stone tiling, whirlpool tub and modern lighting. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom and hallway. You can't beat the price in this area!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Included
Gas: Scana
Electric: Georgia Power 800-642-2650

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have any available units?
1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have?
Some of 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 offer parking?
No, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have a pool?
Yes, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 has a pool.
Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have accessible units?
No, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 12 has units with dishwashers.

