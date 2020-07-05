1261 Caroline Street NE

Amenities
Luxury Intown Loft Condo! You may never move! Open floor plan w/10ft+ ceilings, Huge windows for tons of natural light, black out window treatments, exposed brick & ducts. A true loft. Dark wide plank hdwd floors, stainless steel appliances, Large bedroom with black out shades, stackable W/D, large closet & nice size bathroom; newer fixtures & finishes. Large open kitchen with entertainers island + dining area, pantry/storage. Bonus, the Edgewood Retail District has everything you need, Target, Kroger, with numerous restaurants, shopping.