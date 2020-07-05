1261 Caroline Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury Intown Loft Condo! You may never move! Open floor plan w/10ft+ ceilings, Huge windows for tons of natural light, black out window treatments, exposed brick & ducts. A true loft. Dark wide plank hdwd floors, stainless steel appliances, Large bedroom with black out shades, stackable W/D, large closet & nice size bathroom; newer fixtures & finishes. Large open kitchen with entertainers island + dining area, pantry/storage. Bonus, the Edgewood Retail District has everything you need, Target, Kroger, with numerous restaurants, shopping.