1258 Cumberland Rd

Amenities
Classic 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow in sought-after Morningside. Walk to Morningside Elementary, Alon's, Family Dog, Whiskey Bird, Doc Chey's and much more. Renovated kitchen features new stainless steal appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Refinished hardwood floors and recently painted throughout the house. Spacious living room, bright formal dining room. Large screened in porch with separate deck for entertaining. Included washer and dryer, full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage.