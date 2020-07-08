All apartments in Atlanta
1258 Cumberland Rd
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

1258 Cumberland Rd

1258 Cumberland Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Cumberland Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow in sought-after Morningside. Walk to Morningside Elementary, Alon's, Family Dog, Whiskey Bird, Doc Chey's and much more. Renovated kitchen features new stainless steal appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Refinished hardwood floors and recently painted throughout the house. Spacious living room, bright formal dining room. Large screened in porch with separate deck for entertaining. Included washer and dryer, full unfinished basement and a 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Cumberland Rd have any available units?
1258 Cumberland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Cumberland Rd have?
Some of 1258 Cumberland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Cumberland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Cumberland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Cumberland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 Cumberland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1258 Cumberland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Cumberland Rd offers parking.
Does 1258 Cumberland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 Cumberland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Cumberland Rd have a pool?
No, 1258 Cumberland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Cumberland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1258 Cumberland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Cumberland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1258 Cumberland Rd has units with dishwashers.

