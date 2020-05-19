1233 Trenton St South East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2.5 home located right between Edgewood, East Atlanta, Reynoldstown & Kirkwood in the middle of it all, at the end of a quiet town street. Less than a 5 minute drive to the newest Madison Yards development (Publix, AMC Theater and Beltline), Edgewood Shopping District (Target, Best Buy, Lowes), Charlie Yates Golf Course and more! Inside, you will find a decorative fireplace with plug-in logs within a spacious living room. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops! Master on the main with gorgeously renovated full bath. Hardwood flooring throughout upstairs and private entrance! Two bedrooms with full bath on 2nd level. Extra window AC units give extra comfort during those hot summer days! Relax with a cup of coffee on your covered porch or let the kids or pets roam free in the fenced-in backyard. Crawlspace has additional storage. Move-in ready! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.