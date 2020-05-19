All apartments in Atlanta
1233 Trenton St South East
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:35 PM

1233 Trenton St South East

1233 Trenton Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Trenton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2.5 home located right between Edgewood, East Atlanta, Reynoldstown & Kirkwood in the middle of it all, at the end of a quiet town street. Less than a 5 minute drive to the newest Madison Yards development (Publix, AMC Theater and Beltline), Edgewood Shopping District (Target, Best Buy, Lowes), Charlie Yates Golf Course and more! Inside, you will find a decorative fireplace with plug-in logs within a spacious living room. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops! Master on the main with gorgeously renovated full bath. Hardwood flooring throughout upstairs and private entrance! Two bedrooms with full bath on 2nd level. Extra window AC units give extra comfort during those hot summer days! Relax with a cup of coffee on your covered porch or let the kids or pets roam free in the fenced-in backyard. Crawlspace has additional storage. Move-in ready! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Trenton St South East have any available units?
1233 Trenton St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Trenton St South East have?
Some of 1233 Trenton St South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Trenton St South East currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Trenton St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Trenton St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Trenton St South East is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Trenton St South East offer parking?
No, 1233 Trenton St South East does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Trenton St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Trenton St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Trenton St South East have a pool?
Yes, 1233 Trenton St South East has a pool.
Does 1233 Trenton St South East have accessible units?
No, 1233 Trenton St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Trenton St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Trenton St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
