1224 Lavista Circle
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

1224 Lavista Circle

1224 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
$250 off first month's rent with lease signed by 1/1** Step inside into a luxury, spacious townhome that is close to tons of shopping and great restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level with a warm, handsome fireplace and built-in bookshelves and cabinetry in the living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, breakfast bar and separate dining space. Master has a large en suite bathroom with a freestanding shower and sunken tub. Additional bedroom is large with private, full bathroom. Bonus, office or 3rd bedroom is downstairs with private, full bathroom. ***Roommates take note, 3rd bedroom leads to garage and is adjacent to the stairs*** Private garage, private patio, guest parking, gated community and complete access to pool, clubhouse and gym! Don't miss this beauty- call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Lavista Circle have any available units?
1224 Lavista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Lavista Circle have?
Some of 1224 Lavista Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Lavista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Lavista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Lavista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Lavista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1224 Lavista Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Lavista Circle offers parking.
Does 1224 Lavista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Lavista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Lavista Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Lavista Circle has a pool.
Does 1224 Lavista Circle have accessible units?
No, 1224 Lavista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Lavista Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Lavista Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

