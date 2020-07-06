1224 Lavista Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

$250 off first month's rent with lease signed by 1/1** Step inside into a luxury, spacious townhome that is close to tons of shopping and great restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level with a warm, handsome fireplace and built-in bookshelves and cabinetry in the living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, breakfast bar and separate dining space. Master has a large en suite bathroom with a freestanding shower and sunken tub. Additional bedroom is large with private, full bathroom. Bonus, office or 3rd bedroom is downstairs with private, full bathroom. ***Roommates take note, 3rd bedroom leads to garage and is adjacent to the stairs*** Private garage, private patio, guest parking, gated community and complete access to pool, clubhouse and gym! Don't miss this beauty- call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing.