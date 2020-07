Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This must see 4BR 2BA home features a spacious and large living/dining room combo with lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring! Included are kitchen appliances and covered parking. An upstairs loft is perfect as a library or office space away from it all. The perfect rocking chair front porch welcomes you home in the Venetian Hills area and is conveniently located to downtown Atlanta and all amenities! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County: Fulton



Subdivision: Venetian Hills



Year: 1940



Sq Ft: 2087



4 BR/2 BA



Schools:



Elementary:Finch



Middle: Brown



High:Carver

