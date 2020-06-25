All apartments in Atlanta
121 Richmond St SE

121 Richmond St SE · No Longer Available
Location

121 Richmond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live minutes to it all in this super cute and spacious 3br 2.5 bath home in Summerhill! Nestled on a cobblestone street, you'll enjoy beautiful skyline views form your 2 expansive porches and get to know your neighbors on your back deck. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, master suite and more! Low Maintenance Yard. Schedule your showing NOW!

Walk to New Georgia Avenue Developement, minutes to Grant Park, Beltline, Downtown, Georgia State & Georgia Tech!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Richmond St SE have any available units?
121 Richmond St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Richmond St SE have?
Some of 121 Richmond St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Richmond St SE currently offering any rent specials?
121 Richmond St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Richmond St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Richmond St SE is pet friendly.
Does 121 Richmond St SE offer parking?
No, 121 Richmond St SE does not offer parking.
Does 121 Richmond St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Richmond St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Richmond St SE have a pool?
No, 121 Richmond St SE does not have a pool.
Does 121 Richmond St SE have accessible units?
No, 121 Richmond St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Richmond St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Richmond St SE has units with dishwashers.
