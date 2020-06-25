121 Richmond St SE

Amenities
Live minutes to it all in this super cute and spacious 3br 2.5 bath home in Summerhill! Nestled on a cobblestone street, you'll enjoy beautiful skyline views form your 2 expansive porches and get to know your neighbors on your back deck. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, master suite and more! Low Maintenance Yard. Schedule your showing NOW!
Walk to New Georgia Avenue Developement, minutes to Grant Park, Beltline, Downtown, Georgia State & Georgia Tech!