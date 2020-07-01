120 Park Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly parking

3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Neighborhood on the upswing, within minutes of the belt-line project. In historic South Atlanta, on the MARTA bus line. The Villages at Carver (controlled access community) within 1 minute. 10 minutes or less from downtown.

**Off street parking**



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



(RLNE2407892)