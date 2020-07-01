All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

120 Park Ave SE

120 Park Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

120 Park Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Neighborhood on the upswing, within minutes of the belt-line project. In historic South Atlanta, on the MARTA bus line. The Villages at Carver (controlled access community) within 1 minute. 10 minutes or less from downtown.
**Off street parking**

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE2407892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Park Ave SE have any available units?
120 Park Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 120 Park Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
120 Park Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Park Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Park Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 120 Park Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 120 Park Ave SE offers parking.
Does 120 Park Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Park Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Park Ave SE have a pool?
No, 120 Park Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 120 Park Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 120 Park Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Park Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Park Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Park Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Park Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

