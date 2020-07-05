1188 Ira Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Large Living Rm, Hrdwd Flrs, Fenced Yard, New Carpet, Double Balconies. Kitchen with Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & Fridge. Washer/Dryer connection. Located near many of the city’s major redevelopment projects, including Atlanta BeltLine, Former Turner Field,State Farmers Market, Airport, Fort McPherson, and walking distance to the New 31-acre Pittsburgh Yards! Criteria include: No Smoking, No Evictions-No Criminal History, 580 credit or above. Sorry, but no Section 8 or Vouchers Accepted.