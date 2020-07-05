All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1188 Ira Street SW

1188 Ira Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1188 Ira Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with Large Living Rm, Hrdwd Flrs, Fenced Yard, New Carpet, Double Balconies. Kitchen with Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & Fridge. Washer/Dryer connection. Located near many of the city’s major redevelopment projects, including Atlanta BeltLine, Former Turner Field,State Farmers Market, Airport, Fort McPherson, and walking distance to the New 31-acre Pittsburgh Yards! Criteria include: No Smoking, No Evictions-No Criminal History, 580 credit or above. Sorry, but no Section 8 or Vouchers Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 Ira Street SW have any available units?
1188 Ira Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 Ira Street SW have?
Some of 1188 Ira Street SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 Ira Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1188 Ira Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 Ira Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1188 Ira Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1188 Ira Street SW offer parking?
No, 1188 Ira Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1188 Ira Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1188 Ira Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 Ira Street SW have a pool?
No, 1188 Ira Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1188 Ira Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1188 Ira Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 Ira Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1188 Ira Street SW has units with dishwashers.

