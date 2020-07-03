All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B
Last updated August 2 2019 at 4:52 AM

1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B

1183 Mcdaniel Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Mcdaniel Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have any available units?
1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B offer parking?
No, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1183 McDaniel Street Southwest, Unit B has units with air conditioning.

