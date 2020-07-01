All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

1181 Westview Drive Southwest

1181 Westview Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Westview Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Brand new home on the SW Beltline, brand new hardwood floors, open kitchen, living room & dining room. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms!! Large fenced in backyard, all updated modern touches! Stainless steel microwave above stove, large laundry room. Close to I-20 & attractions!

Must have verifiable rental history! Current Section 8 or new vouchers! $40 Application Fee Apply at www.gopropertiesgo.com

OPEN HOUSE Friday January 10th 11AM-1PM
Brand new contemporary single-family home on the Beltline trail, close to I-20 and downtown ATL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have any available units?
1181 Westview Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1181 Westview Drive Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Westview Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Westview Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Westview Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Westview Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1181 Westview Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

