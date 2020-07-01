1181 Westview Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Brand new home on the SW Beltline, brand new hardwood floors, open kitchen, living room & dining room. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms!! Large fenced in backyard, all updated modern touches! Stainless steel microwave above stove, large laundry room. Close to I-20 & attractions!



Must have verifiable rental history! Current Section 8 or new vouchers! $40 Application Fee Apply at www.gopropertiesgo.com



OPEN HOUSE Friday January 10th 11AM-1PM

Brand new contemporary single-family home on the Beltline trail, close to I-20 and downtown ATL!