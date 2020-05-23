All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 La Blanc Way

117 La Blanc Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

117 La Blanc Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
No need to look any further. This location is great with easy access to the interstate, Midtown, and Buckhead. This one bedroom, one bath condo has been recently renovated with new hardwood floors through out, carpet in the bedroom and closet. Open kitchen that has been renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room, living room and a den / office with a fireplace. Community has great amenities with 3 pools, 4 tennis courts and a 18 hole golf course. Great area to enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 La Blanc Way have any available units?
117 La Blanc Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 La Blanc Way have?
Some of 117 La Blanc Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 La Blanc Way currently offering any rent specials?
117 La Blanc Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 La Blanc Way pet-friendly?
No, 117 La Blanc Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 117 La Blanc Way offer parking?
No, 117 La Blanc Way does not offer parking.
Does 117 La Blanc Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 La Blanc Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 La Blanc Way have a pool?
Yes, 117 La Blanc Way has a pool.
Does 117 La Blanc Way have accessible units?
No, 117 La Blanc Way does not have accessible units.
Does 117 La Blanc Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 La Blanc Way has units with dishwashers.
