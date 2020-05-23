117 La Blanc Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

No need to look any further. This location is great with easy access to the interstate, Midtown, and Buckhead. This one bedroom, one bath condo has been recently renovated with new hardwood floors through out, carpet in the bedroom and closet. Open kitchen that has been renovated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room, living room and a den / office with a fireplace. Community has great amenities with 3 pools, 4 tennis courts and a 18 hole golf course. Great area to enjoy outdoor activities with friends and family.