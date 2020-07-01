1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment - West Atlanta- Minutes to Downtown ATL and Blocks from Beltline - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!



Affordable Updated Apartment - Minutes from Belt-line located in west side neighborhood near schools, sports, social life, and downtown Atlanta. Walk to Marta a plus .08 miles. Tile in kitchen & bath, hardwoods throughout. Off street parking. This renovated unit is near Dean Rusk Park and the interstate is .05 miles. Quick commute to Downtown Atlanta and AU Center.



Please note, this is an apartment. Floor plan is the same, cosmetic designs differs.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3925362)