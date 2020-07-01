All apartments in Atlanta
1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1

1135 Sells Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Sells Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment - West Atlanta- Minutes to Downtown ATL and Blocks from Beltline - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!

Affordable Updated Apartment - Minutes from Belt-line located in west side neighborhood near schools, sports, social life, and downtown Atlanta. Walk to Marta a plus .08 miles. Tile in kitchen & bath, hardwoods throughout. Off street parking. This renovated unit is near Dean Rusk Park and the interstate is .05 miles. Quick commute to Downtown Atlanta and AU Center.

Please note, this is an apartment. Floor plan is the same, cosmetic designs differs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3925362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Sells Ave SW - Sells Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

