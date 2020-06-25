1128 Liberty Parkway NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed/3.5 bath Townhome in gated Liberty Park on Upper Westside is where you want to be! This elegant home has it all, Hardwoods,granite,finished terrace level w/full bath can be 3rd bedrm/home office. Gourmet kitchen, w/dining area, breakfast bar, & balcony to enjoy morning coffee! Big living room leading to private deck for the great outdoors.Big master for your king bed,double vanity bath, & walk-in closet! Guest BR just as nice! Also includes Dog park, beautiful pool area, minutes away from Downtown,Midtown,Georgia Tech, & major highways, This could be you!