All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1128 Liberty Parkway NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1128 Liberty Parkway NW
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

1128 Liberty Parkway NW

1128 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1128 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed/3.5 bath Townhome in gated Liberty Park on Upper Westside is where you want to be! This elegant home has it all, Hardwoods,granite,finished terrace level w/full bath can be 3rd bedrm/home office. Gourmet kitchen, w/dining area, breakfast bar, & balcony to enjoy morning coffee! Big living room leading to private deck for the great outdoors.Big master for your king bed,double vanity bath, & walk-in closet! Guest BR just as nice! Also includes Dog park, beautiful pool area, minutes away from Downtown,Midtown,Georgia Tech, & major highways, This could be you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have any available units?
1128 Liberty Parkway NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have?
Some of 1128 Liberty Parkway NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Liberty Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Liberty Parkway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Liberty Parkway NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW offers parking.
Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW has a pool.
Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Liberty Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Liberty Parkway NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus