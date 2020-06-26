All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1115 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1115 State Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1115 State Street

1115 State St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 State St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
***PRE LEASE FOR FALL 2019** NEAR GA TECH

5 bedroom 2 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom house in the heart of HOME PARK on 14th! This house has 5 bedroom with individual locks and off street parking in a driveway! House is located in the prime district of midtown convenient to Atlantic Station, Midtown Clubs and Bars, GA TECH campus, and minutes from public transit. Very Safe and Very Convenient. Current tenants graduating and property is now available. Move fast as it will not stay on the market long! All appliance included, washer and dryer included. Brand New heating and air system Large back yard with green front yard! Perfect for roommates or young adults! Pets allowed for additional fee.

Interested in becoming a new renter at Falcon View Properties?

Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process

http://www.falconviewhomes.com
Drive Way with Parking for 5 cars
Washer and Dryer included
Spare Room for daily activities
Close to Atlantic Station, Target, and Publix only 2 blocks away
Super Safe
Lawn Care Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 State Street have any available units?
1115 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 State Street have?
Some of 1115 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1115 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 State Street offers parking.
Does 1115 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 State Street have a pool?
No, 1115 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 State Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus