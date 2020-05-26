1090 White Oak Ave SW

Amenities

West End Renovation! Just a few blocks from the Beltline, restaurants, brewery\'s and more in HOT up and coming area of Intown. Open floor plan w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath. Totally new inside with Designer Kitchen, New appliances, New paint and flooring. Spacious Bedrooms w/ new carpet. Designer Bathrooms including a sexy Master Shower w/ dual vanity and dual shower heads. Large Backyard w/ front and side deck, and plenty of drive way space. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson