All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1065 Peachtree Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1065 Peachtree Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1065 Peachtree Street NE

1065 Peachtree St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1065 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 and a half bath above the Loews Hotel on the 30th floor! This unit features expansive Midtown and Piedmont Park views, 12' ceilings, floor-ceiling glass paneled windows, 44" Custom Cabinetry, Thermador appliances, Chef Grade Kitchen venting system, Granite, Hand scraped Brazilian Oak flooring, Victoria+Albert tubs & frameless shower doors. There is a large closet off the master bathroom with custom closet systems and the laundry room.Some of the buildings amenities include a Heated pool, private lounge, access to hotel amenity package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have any available units?
1065 Peachtree Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have?
Some of 1065 Peachtree Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Peachtree Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Peachtree Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Peachtree Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE offer parking?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1065 Peachtree Street NE has a pool.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1065 Peachtree Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Peachtree Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Peachtree Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus