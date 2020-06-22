1065 Peachtree Street NE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 and a half bath above the Loews Hotel on the 30th floor! This unit features expansive Midtown and Piedmont Park views, 12' ceilings, floor-ceiling glass paneled windows, 44" Custom Cabinetry, Thermador appliances, Chef Grade Kitchen venting system, Granite, Hand scraped Brazilian Oak flooring, Victoria+Albert tubs & frameless shower doors. There is a large closet off the master bathroom with custom closet systems and the laundry room.Some of the buildings amenities include a Heated pool, private lounge, access to hotel amenity package.