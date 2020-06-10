1055 Greencove Avenue NE

Amenities

Beautiful Fully Furnished 5BD/3BA home in Historic Virginia Highlands, including Nanny / Mother-in-law suite. Amazing screened in porch with media projection screen overlooking private, wooded back yard. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Additional Sunroom for Home Office or lounging. Master has 2nd story balcony overlooking the City and walk-in custom closet. Walk to Great Restaurants, Shops, Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park. Perfect for movie production stays or in between houses. Fully stocked kitchen and linens, move in ready!