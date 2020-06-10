All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1055 Greencove Avenue NE

1055 Greencove Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Greencove Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Fully Furnished 5BD/3BA home in Historic Virginia Highlands, including Nanny / Mother-in-law suite. Amazing screened in porch with media projection screen overlooking private, wooded back yard. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Additional Sunroom for Home Office or lounging. Master has 2nd story balcony overlooking the City and walk-in custom closet. Walk to Great Restaurants, Shops, Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park. Perfect for movie production stays or in between houses. Fully stocked kitchen and linens, move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have any available units?
1055 Greencove Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have?
Some of 1055 Greencove Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Greencove Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Greencove Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Greencove Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Greencove Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Greencove Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
