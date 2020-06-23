All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1055 Ada Ave NW

1055 Ada Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Ada Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For Rent or Rent to Own $1299/month
See website for more details
6 month lease with potential extension available

New carpet
New granite countertops in kitchen and bath
New appliances
Refinished kitchen cabinets
New brushed nickel door handles and hardware throughout
Hardwood floors
New designer carpet and paint
Ceiling fans
Walk in closet
Open floor plan
High ceilings
Deck

(RLNE3266041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Ada Ave NW have any available units?
1055 Ada Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Ada Ave NW have?
Some of 1055 Ada Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Ada Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Ada Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Ada Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Ada Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1055 Ada Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Ada Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1055 Ada Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 Ada Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Ada Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1055 Ada Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Ada Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1055 Ada Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Ada Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Ada Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
