1044 Moreland Drive Southeast
Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:24 PM

1044 Moreland Drive Southeast

1044 Moreland Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Moreland Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated East Atlanta bungalow with huge, fenced yard, hardwood flooring throughout, new bathroom, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious living room, dining room and DEN. Washer and Dryer in unit. Water included (under $50). Schedule with Rently.

NO housing vouchers accepted.

1. Credit: A minimum score of 580. Lower Scores are subject to denial.

2. Rent to Income Ratio: Gross monthly income (will be combined for multiple applicants) must be at least Three (3x) the monthly rental amount.

3. Proof of Employment:

W2 Employees: Please submit your last months' worth of paycheck stubs.

Self-employed Applicants: We will need your last 2 years tax return and most recent 3 months bank statements.

4. Length of Employment: You will need to be on your current job for at least 6 months before applying. Gaps in Employment will be subject to denial.

5. Rental History- Evictions, judgments or landlord debt in a collections status within the last 3 years will be subject to denial.

6. Criminal History- We examine criminal history for all 51 States. Felony convictions for violent, financial or drug-related crimes in the past 7 years are subject to denial.

7. Application fee per adult
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have any available units?
1044 Moreland Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Moreland Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Moreland Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

