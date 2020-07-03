1044 Moreland Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated East Atlanta bungalow with huge, fenced yard, hardwood flooring throughout, new bathroom, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious living room, dining room and DEN. Washer and Dryer in unit. Water included (under $50). Schedule with Rently.



NO housing vouchers accepted.



1. Credit: A minimum score of 580. Lower Scores are subject to denial.



2. Rent to Income Ratio: Gross monthly income (will be combined for multiple applicants) must be at least Three (3x) the monthly rental amount.



3. Proof of Employment:



W2 Employees: Please submit your last months' worth of paycheck stubs.



Self-employed Applicants: We will need your last 2 years tax return and most recent 3 months bank statements.



4. Length of Employment: You will need to be on your current job for at least 6 months before applying. Gaps in Employment will be subject to denial.



5. Rental History- Evictions, judgments or landlord debt in a collections status within the last 3 years will be subject to denial.



6. Criminal History- We examine criminal history for all 51 States. Felony convictions for violent, financial or drug-related crimes in the past 7 years are subject to denial.



7. Application fee per adult

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.