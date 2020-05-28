All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

1035 Moreland Ave.

1035 Moreland Avenue Southeast · (404) 997-3833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$2250- 4 Beds/3 Baths Stunning single-family house, located in the heart of Atlanta, and close to EVERYTHING!

Available July 1, 2020!.
.
House was recently updated & upgraded and is simply gorgeous - beautiful hardwood floors, huge kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. This place has everything you dreamed of. Private parking and a small yard in the back.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.Shane | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3833, Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Moreland Ave. have any available units?
1035 Moreland Ave. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Moreland Ave. have?
Some of 1035 Moreland Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Moreland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Moreland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Moreland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Moreland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1035 Moreland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Moreland Ave. offers parking.
Does 1035 Moreland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Moreland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Moreland Ave. have a pool?
No, 1035 Moreland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Moreland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1035 Moreland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Moreland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Moreland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
