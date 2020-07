Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Charming home in Buckhead off Peachtree Road within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout, screened porch and large private back yard. Sarah Smith Elementary. Wonderful location in great neighborhood on a quiet street in the hear of Buckhead. Minutes to shopping and restaurants in Buckhead and Brookhaven.