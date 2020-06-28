All apartments in Atlanta
1028 Birch Street Southwest

Location

1028 Birch Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Fall in love with this 3BR 1BA home that features high ceilings and hardwood flooring! Enjoy spacious sized bedrooms, a roomy kitchen and dining room, a gorgeous backyard setting and raised garden bed for planting annuals or vegetables! Hurry this won't last!!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Sylvan Hills
Subdivision: SYLVAN RIDGE
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1218
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1930
Â½ Baths: 0

SCHOOLS
Carver Early College
Sylvan Hills Middle School
Perkerson Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1930

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,021.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have any available units?
1028 Birch Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1028 Birch Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Birch Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Birch Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Birch Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Birch Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
