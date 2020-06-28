1028 Birch Street Southwest

Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!*** Fall in love with this 3BR 1BA home that features high ceilings and hardwood flooring! Enjoy spacious sized bedrooms, a roomy kitchen and dining room, a gorgeous backyard setting and raised garden bed for planting annuals or vegetables! Hurry this won't last!!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton
Neighborhood: Sylvan Hills
Subdivision: SYLVAN RIDGE
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1218
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1930
Â½ Baths: 0
SCHOOLS
Carver Early College
Sylvan Hills Middle School
Perkerson Elementary School
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,021.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.