1026 Deckner Avenue SW

Amenities

Fully renovated bungalow in Sylvan Hills is available today! Home includes front porch perfect for sipping coffee. Open floor plan with massive kitchen. Granite countertops,stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Off street parking. Large master suite with french doors that open up to back deck. washer/dryer hookup. New roof, electrical, plumbing, windows and water heater. Carriage House included. Ideally located near shopping, restaurants and interstates.