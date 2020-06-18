All apartments in Atlanta
1026 Deckner Avenue SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 Deckner Avenue SW

1026 Deckner Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Deckner Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Fully renovated bungalow in Sylvan Hills is available today! Home includes front porch perfect for sipping coffee. Open floor plan with massive kitchen. Granite countertops,stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Off street parking. Large master suite with french doors that open up to back deck. washer/dryer hookup. New roof, electrical, plumbing, windows and water heater. Carriage House included. Ideally located near shopping, restaurants and interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have any available units?
1026 Deckner Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have?
Some of 1026 Deckner Avenue SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Deckner Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Deckner Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Deckner Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW does offer parking.
Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Deckner Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Deckner Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
