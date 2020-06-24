All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1020 Edie Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1020 Edie Avenue SE
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 PM

1020 Edie Avenue SE

1020 Edie Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Edie Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one-of-a-kind custom home on a quiet street is just steps to the Beltline! Located on a large double lot, it features an open floor plan with 20-ft living room ceilings, a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Floor-to-ceiling accordion glass doors in the dining room open onto a large covered porch. Gourmet kitchen has SS appliances, marble counter-top. All bedrooms are en-suite. Huge master suite has doors that open to a private deck, fireplace and his/hers walk-in closets and marble master bath. A second floor porch that opens off the hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have any available units?
1020 Edie Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have?
Some of 1020 Edie Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Edie Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Edie Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Edie Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Edie Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Edie Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Edie Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1020 Edie Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1020 Edie Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Edie Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Edie Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus