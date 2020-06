Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------

Perfect Student Housing at Tech (Off-Campus!) Plenty of parking.

2 Bathroom in a 6 Bedroom house. Close to GA TECH and in the heart of West Midtown.



Renovated

new carpet

new paint

new bathrooms.



All appliances included.



Washer and Dryer

Large kitchen with a large living room.

Parking lot.

Air conditioning

Cable ready

Microwave

Oven / range

Refrigerator

Safety first so a background check and application fees are required!



Contact us today for more information!!!

WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO RENTING TO YOU!