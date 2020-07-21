Amenities
349 San Miguel Street Available 10/01/19 REMODELED & UPDATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH (VILLA - WINTER SPRINGS)** - 2 Bed / 2 Bath offers Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Washer/Dryer included. Home has sliding doors in the Living Room and Master Bedroom that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. HOA Board approval may take up to 2 weeks. Call today for more details!
Sub-Division: Indian Ridge
Address: 349 San Miguel St.
City: Winter Springs
Zip Code: 32708
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1980
Square Feet: 945
Pool: Community Pool
Available: 10/01/19
Rent: $1150
Sec. Dep. $1150
App Fee: $65 per adult
Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)
