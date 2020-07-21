All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

349 San Miguel Street

349 San Miguel Court · No Longer Available
Location

349 San Miguel Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
349 San Miguel Street Available 10/01/19 REMODELED & UPDATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH (VILLA - WINTER SPRINGS)** - 2 Bed / 2 Bath offers Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Washer/Dryer included. Home has sliding doors in the Living Room and Master Bedroom that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. HOA Board approval may take up to 2 weeks. Call today for more details!

Sub-Division: Indian Ridge
Address: 349 San Miguel St.
City: Winter Springs
Zip Code: 32708

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 1980
Square Feet: 945
Pool: Community Pool
Available: 10/01/19
Rent: $1150
Sec. Dep. $1150
App Fee: $65 per adult

Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)

RV - TO

(RLNE2246399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 San Miguel Street have any available units?
349 San Miguel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 349 San Miguel Street have?
Some of 349 San Miguel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 San Miguel Street currently offering any rent specials?
349 San Miguel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 San Miguel Street pet-friendly?
No, 349 San Miguel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 349 San Miguel Street offer parking?
No, 349 San Miguel Street does not offer parking.
Does 349 San Miguel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 San Miguel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 San Miguel Street have a pool?
Yes, 349 San Miguel Street has a pool.
Does 349 San Miguel Street have accessible units?
No, 349 San Miguel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 349 San Miguel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 San Miguel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 San Miguel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 San Miguel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
