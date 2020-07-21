Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

349 San Miguel Street Available 10/01/19 REMODELED & UPDATED 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH (VILLA - WINTER SPRINGS)** - 2 Bed / 2 Bath offers Newer Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen has room for a small table and chairs. Washer/Dryer included. Home has sliding doors in the Living Room and Master Bedroom that goes out on the privacy fenced patio with small storage shed. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great location. Minutes from 417, 17-92 and 419. HOA Board approval may take up to 2 weeks. Call today for more details!



Sub-Division: Indian Ridge

Address: 349 San Miguel St.

City: Winter Springs

Zip Code: 32708



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1980

Square Feet: 945

Pool: Community Pool

Available: 10/01/19

Rent: $1150

Sec. Dep. $1150

App Fee: $65 per adult



Directions: From 434 go north on Sherry, left on San Miguel St. (Indian Ridge Subdivision)



RV - TO



(RLNE2246399)