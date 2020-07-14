Mosswood Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking lobby

At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL. Come home to our quiet residential setting & lake views that have easy access to I-417 and public transportation. Our single-story, villa-style East Winter Springs apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Winter Springs near the Winter Springs Police Department.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Mosswood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Winter Springs employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our East Winter Springs apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Mosswood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.