Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Mosswood Apartments

101 Mosswood Cir · (407) 378-7610
Location

101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00240 · Avail. now

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 101TL · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00126 · Avail. now

$926

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00121 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosswood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL. Come home to our quiet residential setting & lake views that have easy access to I-417 and public transportation. Our single-story, villa-style East Winter Springs apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Winter Springs near the Winter Springs Police Department.

Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Mosswood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Winter Springs employers and easy access to public transportation.

Not only are our East Winter Springs apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Mosswood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $230-$730 Move in fee, $230 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $325
limit: 2
rent: $18
restrictions: Pit bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Rottweiler, Cane Carso
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mosswood Apartments have any available units?
Mosswood Apartments has 5 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mosswood Apartments have?
Some of Mosswood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosswood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mosswood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mosswood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosswood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mosswood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mosswood Apartments offers parking.
Does Mosswood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mosswood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosswood Apartments have a pool?
No, Mosswood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mosswood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mosswood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mosswood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Mosswood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mosswood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mosswood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
